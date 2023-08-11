Three escaped Ascension Parish inmates recaptured late Friday

DONALDSONVILLE -- Three men who escaped from Ascension Parish jail Friday night were recaptured less than three hours later, the sheriff's office said.

Blake Menefee, 21, of Gonzales, and Logan Delana, 27, of Saicier, Miss. were captured just before 11 p.m. and Zackary Freman, 30, of St. Amant was nabbed a short time later.

Details of the escape were not immediately available, but the men fled the jail about 8:35 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Menefee was charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and illegal carry of weapons; Delana was charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, aggravated flight from a officer, possession with intent to distribute, and illegal carry of weapons possession of firearm by convicted felon; Freman was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.