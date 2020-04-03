Deputies in EBR, Ascension test positive for coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes have tested positive for COVID-19, the agencies confirmed Friday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said five of its deputies had the virus. None of the deputies affected in EBR were part of the uniform patrol, which interacts with the public on a daily basis.

Sheriff Bobby Webre told WBRZ Friday that two of his deputies tested positive for the virus. Further details about APSO's cases were not immediately available.

Both Ascension deputies are in isolation and are expected to recover, the sheriff said.