Two arrested, two wanted after burglary at Saints defensive end Cam Jordan's home
NEW ORLEANS - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said two suspects are in custody and two more are wanted following Saints' defensive end Cam Jordan's home being burglarized.
Officials said the break-in happened Sept. 14, while the Saints were playing the San Francisco 49ers. Deputies believe the burglars struck while Jordan was away for the game, driving from Georgia to Louisiana in a rental car.
Two suspects — Donald Robinson, 28, of Stockbridge, Georgia, and Jadon Brown, 19, of Conyers, Georgia — were arrested and remain in custody in Georgia. Two others, Jahan Suber, 20, and Develle Ortiz, 19, both of Conyers, are still wanted.
The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are now involved in the case, and federal charges could follow, JPSO said.
