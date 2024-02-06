Two arrested, tied to string of utility trailer burglaries spanning multiple parishes

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested in a string of utility trailer burglaries that occurred between December and late January.

Dexter Lyons and Oneal Thompson were booked on counts of simple burglary after posting a video to Instagram of themselves riding a dirt bike. According to an arrest warrant, the bike was one of two that were stolen out of a utility trailer along Castille Road at the end of January.

WBRZ reported in December about a pair of thieves who stole $20K worth of tools from a local carpenter before Christmas. With surveillance footage provided by the victim, police matched the suspect to a social media account and began monitoring his activity.

The second suspect seen in the surveillance video from the night of Dec. 14 was identified as Lyons' brother, Geno. An arrest warrant has been issued.

Over a short period of time, detectives were able to link Lyons to multiple trailer burglaries across East Baton Rouge Parish, Jefferson Parish and Kenner. Documents say Lyons' DNA was obtained through a cigarette butt he left behind at a burglary scene on January 2nd.

Many of the crimes allegedly committed by Lyons and his accomplices were caught on camera. A few different vehicles were used to carry out these acts, including a Chevy Equinox that was linked to Lyons through a traffic violation in 2023.