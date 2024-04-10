Two arrested on drug, gun charges after leading police on chase

BATON ROUGE — Two people were arrested on drug charges after leading police on a chase.

Andre Williams and Morgan Derozan were booked Monday for possession of methamphetamine, heroin, crack, cocaine, Xanax, Promethazine and marijuana. Williams was also charged with possession of a firearm, while Derozan was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Baton Rouge Police reportedly attempted to stop a vehicle after it ran two stop signs. The driver of the vehicle then sped away. After they were pursued by police, Williams and Derozan jumped out of the car and attempted to flee the scene before they were taken into custody. Police also found the drugs and stolen weapon in the car.

During the investigation, police reportedly learned that Williams was a convicted felon, as well as having multiple active arrest warrants from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge Police Department.