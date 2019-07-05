Two arrested on drug charges

GONZALES - Police arrested two women at a Gonzales hotel this weekend after complaints about prostitution led them instead to a drug bust.

Gonzales Police arrested Amanda Cascio, 29, and Trina Bentley, 32, on Saturday, Nov. 1 at the hotel on Highway 30.

Police said they were called to the hotel about a possible prostitution incident. When they arrived at the indicated room detectives said they found the two women as well as heroin, syringes, and drug paraphernalia.

Police booked Bentley into the parish jail on chargs of drug possession and being a fugitive from another Louisiana jurisdiction. They issued a summons to Cascio for drug paraphernalia possession and released her.