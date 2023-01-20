49°
Two arrested in stolen vehicle following murder investigation

July 25, 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people have been arrested after police caught them riding around town in a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday shortly after noon, police were called to the 700 block of Scenic Highway in reference to an anonymous complaint relating to a vehicle wanted in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Michael Neufeld.

Neufeld's body was found in a wooded area in Livingston Parish. Authorities released his identity Tuesday afternoon.

The jeep he was last seen in was located with Anthony Hall and Latasha Williams inside.

According to the arrest reports, Hall was given the vehicle by an unknown man to paint. Both charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

