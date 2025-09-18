68°
Two arrested in Prairieville after marijuana, kratom found at smoke shop
PRAIRIEVILLE - Two people were arrested after deputies found a "large quantity" of drugs including marijuana and heroin in their smoke shop, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Mohammed Saed Youseff, 22, of Baton Rouge, and Phoebe McMullen, 25, of Prairieville allegedly distributed drugs out of Mojo Smoke Shop in Prairieville. Deputies located liquid THC, marijuana, kratom, and tianeptine, which officials said is commonly referred to as “gas station heroin."
Youseff and McMullen were both arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for several counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule I drugs.
