Two arrested in Ponchatoula after deputies on Hurricane Francine patrol found drugs in car, underwear

PONCHATOULA — Two people were arrested on several drug charges following a traffic stop while Hurricane Francine was passing through Ponchatoula, deputies said.

Tristan Cummings, 28, was booked with possession of heroin and methamphetamine, and Ashley Perrin, 36, was booked for possession with the intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamines and Clonazepam — a variant of Xanax.

As Hurricane Francine's effects were starting to be felt in Ponchatoula on Sept. 11, Tangipahoa Parish deputies assigned to patrol during the weather conducted a traffic stop following several violations, deputies said.

Detectives saw illegal items when talking with Cummings, the driver, which led to a search of the vehicle and its occupants. The search discovered meth and heroin on Cummings. Perrin was found to have meth, heroin and Clonazepam all hidden in underwear, deputies said.