Two arrested in Napoleonville for residential burglary

NAPOLEONVILLE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two men for allegedly breaking into and robbing a home off of LA 1.

According to police documents, Dax Prejean and Gage Blanchard entered the residence on July 28. Once inside, they took a safe with an undisclosed amount of money and other valuable items.

Witnesses helped investigators identify a vehicle similar to Prejean's that was seen at the home during the time of the burglary.

Both Prejean and Blanchard were found at a hotel in Thibodaux with the stolen money and items.

The two men were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.