74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two arrested in deadly August shooting on Simplex Street

2 hours 15 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, September 28 2021 Sep 28, 2021 September 28, 2021 1:23 PM September 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested two men in a double shooting that left a man dead last month.

The U.S. Marshals assisted BRPD Detectives in arresting Marvin Payne, 32, and Jeremy Payne, 29, for their involvement in the shooting on Simplex Street near Cadillac Street.

Both men were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Trending News

Click here for our original story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days