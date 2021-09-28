Two arrested in deadly August shooting on Simplex Street

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested two men in a double shooting that left a man dead last month.

The U.S. Marshals assisted BRPD Detectives in arresting Marvin Payne, 32, and Jeremy Payne, 29, for their involvement in the shooting on Simplex Street near Cadillac Street.

Both men were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

