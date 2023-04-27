64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two arrested in Baton Rouge drug sting; hundreds of lethal fentanyl doses seized

2 hours 1 minute 59 seconds ago Thursday, April 27 2023 Apr 27, 2023 April 27, 2023 6:40 AM April 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested two people in a narcotics investigation and seized nearly 500 lethal drug doses Wednesday. 

In the culmination of a two-week long investigation in which East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies made controlled purchases from the street-level drug dealer, EBRSO Narcotics arrested Michael Allen, 46, and Denita Jones, 33, after a search warrant was executed at a Baton Rouge home. 

Deputies seized several drugs and drug paraphernalia, including approximately 460 lethal doses of fentanyl.

Allen and Jones were arrested on several drug-related charges. 

