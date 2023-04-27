64°
Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested in Baton Rouge drug sting; hundreds of lethal fentanyl doses seized
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested two people in a narcotics investigation and seized nearly 500 lethal drug doses Wednesday.
In the culmination of a two-week long investigation in which East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies made controlled purchases from the street-level drug dealer, EBRSO Narcotics arrested Michael Allen, 46, and Denita Jones, 33, after a search warrant was executed at a Baton Rouge home.
Deputies seized several drugs and drug paraphernalia, including approximately 460 lethal doses of fentanyl.
Trending News
Allen and Jones were arrested on several drug-related charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-year-old arrested for attacking bus driver Tuesday afternoon
-
Councilwoman blames parish attorney after ordinance which would help convicted criminals get...
-
DOTD: Completion dates for multiple projects pushed back due to weather
-
State senator verbally assaults colleague, issues apology
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Man sought after LSU shootout had been arrested in deadly...
Sports Video
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here