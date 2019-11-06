Two arrested for stealing a BRPD gun, chase leads to two arrested in Central

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested two suspects accused of breaking into a BRPD unit and stealing a gun, Tuesday night.

The arrest was made just before 8 p.m.

Police say on Sunday, Nov. 3 the two broke into a police unit near a business within the 7000 block of Florida Blvd. That's when the burglars took a firearm out of the vehicle.

On the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 5 police closed in on one of the suspects and were able to retrieve the stolen gun. But after getting the gun back, a chase ensued and authorities pursued the suspect out of Baton Rouge city limits, clear into Central.

The pursuit ended on Lovett Road near Sullivan. Both suspects were taken into custody with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office and Central Police.

One of the suspects was charged with burglary and for inciting the chase, the other suspect was charged with burglary.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.