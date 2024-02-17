Two arrested for robbery, double shooting that left one paralyzed and another hurt

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested Friday for a shooting that happened at the end of January and left two people hurt.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Letrell Baker and 20-year-old Kendrick Johnson for armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

Arrest documents said the two, along with accomplices, went to the victim's home on Jan. 30, 2023, to sell something. After the victim handed over the money for the item, one of the men said "this is ours now," pulled out their guns and began to shoot.

Deputies said the victims were hit multiple times in the upper and lower body, leaving one of them partially paralyzed. The victims told deputies that they were former friends with Baker and Johnson.

At the time of the shooting, Johnson was on probation for accidentally shooting one of his friends while playing with a gun. He was arrested in March 2022 for negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon. Johnson, who was in high school at the time, pleaded guilty to negligent injuring and was put on unsupervised probation with a few stipulations. He had to stay in school, do 50 hours of community service, complete and online gun safety course and was not allowed to own a firearm.

Six months after his plea, Johnson failed a court-ordered drug test and was ordered to start homebound monitoring. Johnson passed a drug test two months later and was scheduled for a probation review in April 2024.