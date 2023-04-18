Two arrested for carrying assault rifles during candlelight vigil in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH - Deputies say two men have been arrested after reportedly carrying assault rifles in a firearm-free zone.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Mississippi Street and Cletus Street Monday night just before 10 p.m. in reference to a male carrying a rifle. Authorities say a large crowd was present as a candlelight vigil was being held for victims of recent shootings.

Deputies say a suspicious vehicle parked nearby had in plain sight, two AR-15 rifles, an AK-47 rifle with the stock removed, and a .22 caliber revolver. Further investigation revealed illegal narcotics, and more than 200 rounds of ammunition inside of the vehicle.

Officials identified the owner of the vehicle as Derrick Adams, who witnesses say was seen walking in the area with an assault rifle during the vigil.

Adams was arrested on multiple charges including possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, and possession of Schedule III narcotics.

A passenger in the vehicle, Tremaine Lewis was arrested for possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.