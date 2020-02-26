Two arrested for allegedly burglarizing Airline Terrace area home

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say two men have been arrested for burglarizing a home in the Airline Terrace area.

According to an official police report, 21-year-old Andre James and 20-year-old Damond Achane were spotted breaking into a home on Monte Sano Avenue, Tuesday morning.

A witness told officers James was seen accessing the home through one of its windows.

The two allegedly made off with a purse, a laptop, and a 55" television, but they didn't get very far.

After speaking with eyewitnesses, police say they caught up with both James and Achane only hours later.

The two were at a North Bourgeious Street home, where authorities say they also found the stolen laptop and television.

Police arrested both, charging them each with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and placing them in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Achane has a $15,000 bond and James has a $20,000 bond.