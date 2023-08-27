Two arrested following Donaldsonville triple shooting

79°
July 17, 2018
ASCENSION - Authorities have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting that injured three people earlier this month.

The shooting happened on July 7 near St. Vincent Street and 5th Street in Donaldsonville. According to a release, three victims were found shot at the scene. They were treated for their injuries at a nearby hospital.

During the incident, authorities say that 24-year-old Winston Foster and 20-year-old Travis Jones fired shots striking multiple cars and residences. Both were arrested Tuesday morning at separate residences in Donaldsonville.

Foster is charged with assault by drive-by shooting, three counts attempted first-degree murder, eight counts aggravated damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Jones was charged with assault by drive-by shooting, three counts attempted first-degree murder, eight counts aggravated damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

They were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. The arrests were a joint effort between the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

