Two arrested, charged with false imprisonment after girl locked in bedroom

BATON ROUGE - Two people have been arrested after a girl was locked in her room while home alone.

According to the arrest report, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Department of Child and Family Services in reference to a complaint they received about a 13-year-old girl being locked in her room while home alone. At the residence, DCFS employees spoke with the girl through her window that was nailed shut.

Inside her room, authorities found a medical/hospital toilet in one corner and a bucket in another corner.

At some point, 19-year-old Dorian Wicker and 37-year-old Laquandrick Washington arrived at the scene. Both were taken in for questioning.

Wicker said when he arrived at the home the girl was already locked in the room. The suspect said he opened the girl's door and "smelled something burning." While searching the room, Wicker found a phone.

He called Washington who told Wicker to break the phone. Wicker said he did, then locked the girl in the room and left.

While speaking with Washington, she admitted to telling the girl to go to her room after getting back from school. The suspect said she locked the deadbolt on the girl's door and left.

Washington admitted to locking the victim in her room at night approximately two times a week.

Wicker and Washington were both charged with cruelty to juveniles and false imprisonment.