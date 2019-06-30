Two arrested and one at large in funny money case

GONZALES - Sheriff's deputies arrested two people and said a third is wanted for using counterfeit money around Ascension Parish.

Deputies charged 27-year-old Randal Bridges and 25-year-old William Bridges of St. Amant with theft and monetary abuse. Investigators said they're still looking for a third person, 24-year-old Kristen Dufrene of Springfield.

Investigators said on April 1 the sheriff's office started getting complaints from stores and restaurants about counterfeit $10 bills showing up in their registers. Detectives released surveillance video of people seen passing some of the fake money at a convenience store and said an anonymous tip identified them as Dufrene and William Bridges. Detectives said they also learned Bridges' older brother, Randal, had been driving them around to the stores where the counterfeit money was used.

Deputies in Livingston Parish arrested Randal Bridges on April 18 for unrelated crimes. While in custody APSO deputies questioned him about the counterfeit money, which they said Bridges admitted to using to make several purchases.

Deputies later arrested his brother, but said they're still searching for Dufrene. Anyone with information about her location should call (225) 621-INFO (4636) or text anonymous tips to 847411.