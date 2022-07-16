75°
Two arrested after joyriding in golf cart at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE- Two men were arrested over the weekend after joyriding in a golf cart at Tiger Stadium on LSU’s campus.
Around 9: 15 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, an officer was flagged down by an LSU employee who stated that three men were driving in a golf cart at Tiger Stadium.
Once approached by the officer, the driver of the cart fled, while 18-year-old Ronald Boyd and 17-year-old Kashta Dallas were arrested.
The cart was on the west side of the stadium, according to police, and was valued at over $5,000.
Both Dallas and Boyd did not have permission drive the cart. The two were charged with possession of stolen things.
