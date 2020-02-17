Two arrested after holdup at Sonic drive-in leads to chase involving stolen vehicle

ASCENSION PARISH - Two men have been arrested after a group of people were robbed at gunpoint while sitting at a Sonic drive-in Thursday night.

The incident was reported shortly after 10 p.m. at a restaurant on Highway 73 in Dutchtown.

At the scene, deputies learned that four victims sitting in a vehicle had been robbed at gunpoint by two men. No one was hurt in the holdup, but the suspects fled with the victims' belongings and their vehicle.

Deputies soon found the stolen vehicle driving down Highway 70 in St. James Parish and a pursuit began. The vehicle was later recovered near St. James High School. A short time later, deputies located 30-year-old DeSean Landry hiding in the area.

Landry was arrested and charged with several counts of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, and aggravated assault.

Deputies later found the second suspect, identified as 28-year-old Joshua Sorina. He'll be charged with four counts of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault. He's also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.