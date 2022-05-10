82°
Two arrested after arson at apartment building Monday night

Tuesday, May 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested for the arson of an apartment building along Lobdell Boulevard Monday night that caused $100,000 of damage to the building. 

Baton Rouge Fire Department said Jamarcus Whitlock and Ta'Will Thomas intentionally set a two-story apartment building at Ardendale Oaks on fire shortly before 8 p.m. Flames were under control within 20 minutes. 

The Red Cross was called to help three residents that were displaced by the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

