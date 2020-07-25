Two arrested after $27,000 worth of marijuana mailed to a Hammond home

HAMMOND - Two Hammond residents were arrested after being mailed 19 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the residence has been the center of an ongoing joint investigation regarding illegal drug activity using the United States Postal Service.

Authorities say 34-year-old Michael Brett Regan was receiving large quantities of suspected illegal narcotics via the United States Postal Service. DEA Task Force Officers then began monitoring suspicious packages arriving at Regan's Greenbriar home from different locations on the west coast of the United States.

On April 4, a package addressed to Regan's home was intercepted by authorities. The package was tested using a narcotic detection K9 and was found to have illegal narcotics present.

Then, on April 5, authorities conducted a controlled delivery of the package. A woman, later identified as 24-year-old Morgan Miguez, retrieved the package from the front door and brought it inside the residence. Agents then executed the search warrant on the residence.

The search revealed that the package contained 19 vacuum-sealed bags containing approximately 19 pounds of high-grade marijuana, according to the Sheriff's Office. Agents also found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $1,000 in cash inside the home.

As a result, Regan was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a schedule I controlled substance. Miguez was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The joint task force was comprised of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration, City of Hammond Police Department Narcotics Division, United States Postal Service and the State of Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole.