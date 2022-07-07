Two area men arrested for 8th DWI offense in October

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Police say they have arrested two area men in the month of October for committing their eighth DWI offense.

According to Louisiana State Police, 34-year-old Kevin Clark was pulled over after a trooper spotted him making multiple lane violations in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop after noticing signs of impairment. Clark tested over three times the legal limit for chemical intoxication. He was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for eighth Offense DWI and Improper Lane Usage.

Police added that this was the second arrest made by Louisiana State Police in October for an eighth DWI offense.

The previous arrest occurred on LA 67 in East Feliciana Parish when 55-year-old Ronald Sims of Baker was speeding in a 2013 Pathfinder. The trooper conducted a traffic stop and Sims refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Sims was arrested and booked into East Feliciana Parish Jail for eighth Offense DWI, speeding, and failure to have an interlock device.

Troopers ask that citizens report suspected impaired drivers to Louisiana State Police by dialing *577.