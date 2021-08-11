75°
Two apprehended after police chase ends in Gonzales
GONZALES - Two people were detained after a police chase ended in Gonzales Wednesday evening.
A heavy police presence could be seen at a gas station on the corner of W. Worthy and S. Burnside Ave. around 7 p.m.
According to State Police, the suspects were being pursued for driving a stolen vehicle. No one was injured.
This is a developing story.
