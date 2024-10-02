83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two alleged drug dealers arrested with 48 bags of cocaine, $20K in cash

1 hour 16 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 5:23 PM October 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two alleged drug dealers were arrested with drugs, a firearm and cash following a weeks-long narcotics investigation.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 52-year-old Blanco Noriega and 34-year-old Javier Garcia had been under surveillance for weeks before their arrest Sept. 24.

BRPD searched a home on Goodwood Drive related to the pair and found the following items:
- 48 baggies containing more than 41 grams of cocaine
- RG 31 revolver .38 caliber
- $21,474.00 in cash

Trending News

Noriega and Garcia were arrested for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days