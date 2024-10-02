83°
Two alleged drug dealers arrested with 48 bags of cocaine, $20K in cash
BATON ROUGE — Two alleged drug dealers were arrested with drugs, a firearm and cash following a weeks-long narcotics investigation.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 52-year-old Blanco Noriega and 34-year-old Javier Garcia had been under surveillance for weeks before their arrest Sept. 24.
BRPD searched a home on Goodwood Drive related to the pair and found the following items:
- 48 baggies containing more than 41 grams of cocaine
- RG 31 revolver .38 caliber
- $21,474.00 in cash
Noriega and Garcia were arrested for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
