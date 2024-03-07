Two adults, two minors indicted in murder of 18-year-old juvenile detention facility escapee

Travelle Burris, above, was arrested in the February shooting death of David Atkins. he and three others were indicted Thursday, March 7, 2024.

BATON ROUGE — Two adults and two minors were indicted on murder charges Thursday after last month's death of an 18-year-old juvenile prison escapee.

WBRZ reported previously that the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Travelle Burris, 19, and Treylen Williams, 18, on first-degree murder charges after the death of David Atkins in a home along Washington Avenue, just east of Plank Road. Two juveniles — Mark Burris and Jason Sheppard, both 17 — were also arrested.

Travelle Burris and Williams were indicted on second-degree murder, while Mark Burris and Sheppard were indicted on first-degree charges. Travelle Burris was also indicted on armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon.

According to parish records, Travelle Burris was previously arrested for burglary charges and pleaded guilty in December 2023. He was on probation at the time Atkins died.

Atkins was arrested in 2021 in the death of his uncle Gregory Cotten and attempted murder of Kentrell Maloid. He was placed into the Juvenile Detention Facility, where he escaped twice in November.