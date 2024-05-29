76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two adults, two juveniles arrested for breaking into more than 20 cars in Iberville Parish

By: Logan Cullop

IBERVILLE PARISH - Law enforcement arrested two adults and two juvenile in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Iberville Parish. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and Plaquemine Police Department worked together to arrest 19-year-old Mairickey Stewart, 19-year-old Shyquan Harris and two 16-year-old juveniles. An additional suspect, 24-year-old Warnell Babineaux remains at large.

The sheriff's office said the group burglarized more than 20 vehicles, stealing items like guns and wallets. 

Stewart is charged with 13 counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of simple burglary, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting an officer. Harris and one of the juvenile suspects are charged with 13 counts of aggravated burglary. The second juvenile suspect is charged with 13 counts of aggravated burglary, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer. Once apprehended, Babineaux will be charged with 13 counts of aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information about Babineaux can call 911. 

