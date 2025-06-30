80°
Two adults taken to hospital with burns after Port Allen house fire

Monday, June 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - Two adults were rushed to the Baton Rouge General's Burn Unit from a house fire in Port Allen on Monday. 

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened at a manufactured home along Nolan David Road. 

As of 5:45 p.m., crews were still on scene and said the cause is pending. 

No further information about the severity of the injuries has been released. 

