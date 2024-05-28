70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two adults, one juvenile arrested for breaking into multiple cars in Iberville Parish

52 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2024 May 28, 2024 May 28, 2024 10:23 PM May 28, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

IBERVILLE PARISH - Two adults and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Iberville Parish. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and Plaquemine Police Department worked together to make the arrests. They said the group worked together to burglarize more than 20 vehicles. 

Trending News

Law enforcement is still searching for two additional suspects. No makes have been released pending additional arrests. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days