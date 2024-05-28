70°
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for breaking into multiple cars in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH - Two adults and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Iberville Parish.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and Plaquemine Police Department worked together to make the arrests. They said the group worked together to burglarize more than 20 vehicles.
Law enforcement is still searching for two additional suspects. No makes have been released pending additional arrests.
