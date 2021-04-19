Latest Weather Blog
Two adults, one child fatally shot in Utah suburb
Trending News
SANDY, Utah - Utah police say a man, a woman and a boy are dead after a shooting in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood that also wounded a boy and a girl.
Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said the Tuesday afternoon shooting was first reported to police as a domestic dispute but officers were still trying to identify those involved and their relationships.
Nielsen says police don't know what precipitated the dispute on a neighborhood street but a good Samaritan passing by picked up a woman and two juveniles in a car.
A man believed to be the suspect rammed his car into the other, got out of his vehicle and started firing.
Nielsen did not have details about the good Samaritan.
An injured boy was hospitalized in critical condition. A girl was hospitalized in stable condition. Their ages were not available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Entergy finds solution for neighborhood with frequent power outages
-
Woman finds tracking device on car, state police want it back
-
Silverleaf neighborhood
-
Parish officials make final push for Ascension residents to approve sewage sale
-
Coast Guard suspends search, rescue diver weighs in on efforts
Sports Video
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic
-
White squad edges Purple in LSU Spring game
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...