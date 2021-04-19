Two adults, one child fatally shot in Utah suburb

Photo: The Salt Lake Tribune

SANDY, Utah - Utah police say a man, a woman and a boy are dead after a shooting in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood that also wounded a boy and a girl.



Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said the Tuesday afternoon shooting was first reported to police as a domestic dispute but officers were still trying to identify those involved and their relationships.



Nielsen says police don't know what precipitated the dispute on a neighborhood street but a good Samaritan passing by picked up a woman and two juveniles in a car.



A man believed to be the suspect rammed his car into the other, got out of his vehicle and started firing.



Nielsen did not have details about the good Samaritan.



An injured boy was hospitalized in critical condition. A girl was hospitalized in stable condition. Their ages were not available.