Two accused of stealing woman's identity, making fraudulent purchases

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities arrested two people accused of stealing a woman's identity.

In May, troopers with the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division-Houma Office were contacted by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office in reference to a case of identity theft and credit card fraud. The sheriff's office said the incident involved an Assumption Parish resident but took place outside the department's jurisdiction.

During the investigation 30-year-old Megan Hebert and 31-year-old Roger Thibodaux Jr. were identified as suspects. Authorities say they stole the victim's identity and obtained several credit cards in her name.

The two are also accused of opening multiple accounts with online services and making fraudulent purchases.

Herbert turned herself in on September 6. She was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. Thibodaux was arrested by the Houma Police Department on September 21 for unrelated drug charges.

Both were charged with theft over $5,000, identity theft of the infirmed, exploitation of the infirmed, and bank fraud.