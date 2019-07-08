Two accused of forcing their way into residence, threatening victim

Photo: Rikki Chustz and Terrian Levy

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested two people accused of threatening a woman inside her home.

According to arrest documents, Rikki Chustz and Terrian Levy went to a location on Oswego Street Sunday and threatening the victim. At least one suspect was allegedly armed with a gun.

At some point during the encounter, the victim ran inside her residence. Authorities say Chustz and Levy followed the victim and forced their way into the home.

The suspects threatened the victim several more times before leaving the scene.

Both Chustz and Levy was charged with home invasion.