Two Acadia Parish schools threatened via social media, officials investigate

ACADIA PARISH - Two schools in Acadia Parish received threatening messages on social media, and officials say they're working closely with authorities to investigate the situation.

According to KATC, Iota High School and Iota Middle School were targeted on Snapchat and Instagram.

Iota's Police Chief, Damon Daigle, says officials are working on new leads and will advise the public as soon as they have more information.

The Iota Police Department is working closely with Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police Intel on the case.

A statement issued by the Superintendent said:

"After careful consideration and consultation with the Iota Police Department and the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, we will resume classes at Iota Elementary, Iota Middle and Iota High Schools tomorrow, Monday, January 27th, 2020.

Extra safety precautions and extra police presence will be provided by both agencies at all Iota area campuses. We appreciate everyone's cooperation and urge anyone with any information regarding wrongdoing to report immediately to the Iota Police Department, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and school system administration.

Any further questions regarding the ongoing criminal investigation associated with cyberthreats at the Iota schools should be directed to the Iota Police Department."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Iota Police Department at (337) 779-3345 or to email authorities at information@iotapolice.org.

Iota schools are open for classes as usual on Monday.

