Two 18-wheelers involved in fatal Basin Bridge crash

4 years 1 month 1 day ago Friday, November 06 2015 Nov 6, 2015 November 06, 2015 9:17 AM November 06, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH- One person is dead after a crash on I-10 East.

State troopers say two crashes took place at mile marker 133 near the end Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. The accidents involved two 18-wheelers and a third vehicle.

All lanes are back open on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

We will continue to update this story with the newest information.

