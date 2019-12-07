Two 18-wheelers involved in fatal Basin Bridge crash

IBERVILLE PARISH- One person is dead after a crash on I-10 East.



State troopers say two crashes took place at mile marker 133 near the end Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. The accidents involved two 18-wheelers and a third vehicle.



All lanes are back open on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.



