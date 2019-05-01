78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two 18-wheelers crash on I-12 in Baton Rouge

11 hours 30 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 9:48 PM April 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving two 18-wheelers Tuesday night on I-12.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes of I-12 near the Millerville exit. Officials shut down the interstate to assist. Traffic is being diverted onto O'Neal Lane.

There's no word yet on what caused the wreck, or if there are any injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days