Two 10-year-old boys missing for hours in St. Francisville found in deer stand Friday night

ST. FRANCISVILLE - In St. Francisville, two 10-year-old boys got home from school Friday and took a walk in the woods down a trail they've walked numerous times before.

On their way back home, they made one wrong turn and ended up lost with no way to call for help.

Ten-year-old Matthew Crutchfield said they didn't know what to do.

"All the scary things that we know are in The Bluffs' woods," Crutchfield said.

Matthew's mother Frankie said the neighborhood parents have a rule for their kids—when the street lights come on, it's time to get inside. By 5:30 p.m., neither Matthew nor his friend had arrived home. Frankie sent out an alert to the moms in a groupchat and that's when the neighborhood gathered together to find the two boys.

The two had been walking around the woods for hours when they spotted a highway, but due to freezing temperatures last week, their feet were freezing cold. They could barely walk and knew their chances of being seen were low.

They spotted a deer stand and decided to take shelter there until sunrise. Then they'd begin their journey again.

Matthew said all they had for warmth was their jackets.

"We had to cuddle up," he said. "We had to share our jackets. I put my head inside my jacket. We zipped them up. I let him use my hood for the remainder of the time."

The neighborhood eventually called emergency officials for help and they arrived shortly after. Helicopters, drones and the K-9 Unit all arrived to search.

Around 11:30 p.m., the K-9 Unit discovered the boys in the deer stand.

"He had mud and sand up to his waist," Frankie said.

The two boys were so tired and cold, they had to be carried back.