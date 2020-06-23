Latest Weather Blog
Twitter to give employees off for this upcoming Election Day
Twitter will give all its U.S employees the day off in order to allow them to vote on this upcoming Election Day. The company made the announcement in an internal email to all staff on Tuesday.
According to CNN News, Twitter says all national election voting days will also be paid days off, however the company also said teams responsible for work related to the election and Twitter's security services will continue to work on those days.
Employees internationally will also be allowed the day off to vote in their respective national elections.
"For all other elections, if you do not have enough time outside of working hours to vote or your country doesn't already have a process in place to address this, you should take the time you need to do so and you will be compensated for the time off," the company said in the email.
