73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Twitter to give employees off for this upcoming Election Day

2 hours 4 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, June 23 2020 Jun 23, 2020 June 23, 2020 6:46 PM June 23, 2020 in News
Source: CNN News
By: Chris Lunkin

Twitter will give all its U.S employees the day off in order to allow them to vote on this upcoming Election Day. The company made the announcement in an internal email to all staff on Tuesday.

According to CNN News, Twitter says all national election voting days will also be paid days off, however the company also said teams responsible for work related to the election and Twitter's security services will continue to work on those days.

Employees internationally will also be allowed the day off to vote in their respective national elections.

"For all other elections, if you do not have enough time outside of working hours to vote or your country doesn't already have a process in place to address this, you should take the time you need to do so and you will be compensated for the time off," the company said in the email.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days