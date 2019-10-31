47°
Twitter to ban political ads

Source: BBC
By: WBRZ Staff

Officials with social media platform, Twitter, have made the decision to ban all political advertising worldwide.

The company's CEO, Jack Dorsey, tweeted, "While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics."

According to the BBC, this decision is in sharp contrast to a choice made by Twitter's rival, Facebook. 

Facebook recently chose against a ban on political ads. The company's founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke to journalists regarding the decision, saying, "In a democracy, I don't think it's right for private companies to censor politicians or the news."

Twitter's ban on political ads begins Nov. 22 and additional details on the mandate are expected to be released Nov. 15. 

