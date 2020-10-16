Latest Weather Blog
Twitter says its Thursday evening blip was due to tech issues, not hackers
In recent months, critical organizations and big name companies have experienced technical difficulties due to attempts by hackers. So, when Twitter temporarily crashed on Thursday (Oct. 15) evening, many users wondered if the popular social media company had become the latest target of cyber criminals.
Twitter quickly addressed the situation, dispelling rumors of a hack, according to Variety.
In an update posted at 8:14 p.m. ET, Twitter’s communications team wrote, “The recent issue was caused by an inadvertent change we made to our internal systems. Twitter should be working for everyone within the next few hours.”
Earlier, a company rep told Variety, “We know people are having trouble tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible. We’ll share more when we have it and tweet from @TwitterSupport when we can – stay tuned.”
The Twitter spokesperson added that “we have no evidence of a security breach or hack, and we’re currently investigating internal causes.”
A notice posted on Twitter’s status page at 5:56 p.m. ET said the company was “Investigating Irregularity with Twitter APIs.” At 8:11 p.m., the page was updated with a message that said, “We are continuing to monitor the issue, and things appear to have returned to normal.”
Twitter users reported broad problems accessing the service Thursday afternoon across the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world, with the technical issues lasting for more than two hours, Variety reports.
During the outage, many users said they weren't able to post tweets, access their timelines, or see notifications. On desktop and mobile apps, Twitter was displaying error messages that said, “Something went wrong” and “Tweets aren’t loading right now.”
This isn't the first blip Twitter's experienced, in July 2019, the social network was down for about an hour worldwide on both mobile and desktop.
