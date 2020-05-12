80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Twitter says it will allow employees to work from home 'forever'

1 hour 3 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, May 12 2020 May 12, 2020 May 12, 2020 4:31 PM May 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Social media giant Twitter announced Tuesday that it plans to let all employees continue working from home for the foreseeable future if they wish, even after its offices reopen.

In a statement released Tuesday, the company the past few months of having staff almost entirely remote "have proven we can make it work." 

"So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen," the statement read in part. "If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return."

Twitter said it will be the employees' decision whether they come back to the office.

Its offices will not likely open before September. When reopening does occur, Twitter says it will be a gradual and cautious process. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days