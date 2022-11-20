Latest Weather Blog
Twitter's stock plunges on weak user numbers
Trending News
NEW YORK (AP) - Twitter's stock plunged 20.5 percent after the company said monthly users decreased in the second quarter.
The social media company also predicted further declines in the next few months.
It was the second-biggest loss for Twitter's stock since the company went public in 2013.
In percentage terms, the decline was slightly worse than Facebook's plunge the day before, but Facebook is a far more valuable company.
Twitter and Facebook are trying to reduce the amount of abuse and hate speech on their platforms, but that's affecting their growth, one of the things investors value the most.
Twitter has doubled in value over the past year as it became profitable for the first time and investors applauded its live video efforts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two arrested after 13-year-old was shot and killed in target practice accident,...
-
Despite neighbors' struggles to get home, BRPD won't change contraflow plans for...
-
Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
-
Crews tackle fire at restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night
-
Football programs nationwide show their support for Mike Hollins, those affected by...
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers