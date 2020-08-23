Latest Weather Blog
Twitter: Obama's 'thank you' tweet his most popular ever
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama's tweet following his farewell address to the nation has become the most popular post on the presidential account.
Obama tweeted from the POTUS account Tuesday night: "Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe_not in my ability to create change, but in yours."
Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 11, 2017
As of midday Wednesday, the message had been retweeted more than 500,000 times. Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio says that outperforms his previous top tweet, a message posted after the Supreme Court's June 2015 decision to overturn state bans on gay marriage.
The POTUS account has more than 13 million followers. Obama's personal BarackObama account has more than 80 million followers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Saints preparing for potential of tropical storms in the Gulf
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday