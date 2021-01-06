55°
Twitter, Facebook lock President Trump's accounts over posts about DC protest
Twitter and Facebook have temporarily banned President Donald Trump from posting on either social media site after violating the sites' "Civic Integrity policy."
The lock on the president's Twitter account relate to statements and a video Trump tweeted after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers discussed certifying the results of the presidential election.
This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021
Twitter says Trump's account will remain locked if the president does not remove the posts in question.
