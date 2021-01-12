41°
Twins Bryce and Brock Brown solidifying U-High as legitimate state title contender

48 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, January 12 2021 Jan 12, 2021 January 12, 2021 10:57 PM January 12, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Rarely do you get two brothers that contribute on a team like Bryce and Brock Brown. Both are neck and neck with each other for the team lead in assists and points while also guiding U-High to yet another stellar season on the hardwood.

