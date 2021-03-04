66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Twins born in different years

5 years 2 months 1 day ago Saturday, January 02 2016 Jan 2, 2016 January 02, 2016 1:17 PM January 02, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press

SAN DIEGO - Twins in San Diego are getting some attention because, though born just minutes apart, one has a birthday in 2015 and one in 2016.

Jaelyn Valenica was born New Year's Eve at 11:59 p.m. Her twin brother, Luis Valencia Jr., arrived at 12:01 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The babies were due at the end of January, but doctors at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center called the mother in because one was in a breech position.

The father, Luis Valencia, called it a New Year's blessing to have two healthy children.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days