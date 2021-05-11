Twin brother of NFL player found dead

Tarik Cohen

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina - NFL player, Tarik Cohen is mourning the loss of his twin brother, according to CNN.

Cohen, a running back for the Chicago Bears, was recently informed that his brother, Tyrell, was found dead over the weekend in North Carolina after having been reported missing.

Raleigh Police issued a statement Sunday, saying, "Raleigh Police Department detectives, working in conjunction with the Wake County Sheriff's Office, have confirmed the identity of the deceased individual that was discovered at the Duke Power substation near Lead Mine and Six Forks Roads."

The statement continued, "Tyrell Antar Cohen, 25, was reported missing on Saturday night, after he failed to return home. No foul play is suspected in his death."

CNN reports that according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), after the 25-year-old did not return home Saturday night, a family member filed a missing person's report with the Raleigh Police Department, which led to a search.

WCSO went on to say that it responded Sunday to the Duke Power substation after an employee discovered a man's body inside the substation's perimeter. As mentioned above, the body was identified as Tyrell Cohen, Tarik's twin brother.

The NFL running back briefly tweeted about the incident, requesting privacy for his family during this difficult time.

The Chicago Bears also expressed their condolences to the Cohen family over social media, tweeting,"On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."