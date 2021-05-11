Latest Weather Blog
Twin brother of NFL player found dead
WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina - NFL player, Tarik Cohen is mourning the loss of his twin brother, according to CNN.
Cohen, a running back for the Chicago Bears, was recently informed that his brother, Tyrell, was found dead over the weekend in North Carolina after having been reported missing.
Raleigh Police issued a statement Sunday, saying, "Raleigh Police Department detectives, working in conjunction with the Wake County Sheriff's Office, have confirmed the identity of the deceased individual that was discovered at the Duke Power substation near Lead Mine and Six Forks Roads."
The statement continued, "Tyrell Antar Cohen, 25, was reported missing on Saturday night, after he failed to return home. No foul play is suspected in his death."
CNN reports that according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), after the 25-year-old did not return home Saturday night, a family member filed a missing person's report with the Raleigh Police Department, which led to a search.
WCSO went on to say that it responded Sunday to the Duke Power substation after an employee discovered a man's body inside the substation's perimeter. As mentioned above, the body was identified as Tyrell Cohen, Tarik's twin brother.
The NFL running back briefly tweeted about the incident, requesting privacy for his family during this difficult time.
Trending News
The Chicago Bears also expressed their condolences to the Cohen family over social media, tweeting,"On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."
May 10, 2021
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Another delay in vote to legalize marijuana in Louisiana, bill to be...
-
As Colonial Pipeline remains offline, 'spotted' fuel outages possible at La. gas...
-
As businesses struggle to hire workers, organization pushes for end to federal...
-
Woman shot after finding burglar outside her home; latest in rash of...
-
Unsealed documents detail disturbing rape allegations against Cynthia and Dennis Perkins
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76