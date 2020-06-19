Tween singer whose song inspired anti-racism protesters, signed by Warner Records

Keedron Bryant Photo: Twitter

A pre-teen gospel singer whose painfully honest song touched the hearts of demonstrators during the recent George Floyd protests, has been signed by Warner Records.

According to CNN, Keedron Bryant, 12, gained fast acclaim when his song "I Just Wanna Live" was posted on social media after George Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minnesota police.

Warner Records released the single on Friday in honor of Juneteenth and announced that 100% of the single's net profits will be donated to the NAACP.

Additionally, Amazon Music will donate $1 for every stream of the song on Amazon Music through 9 p.m. PST Friday to the NAACP, up to $50,000.

Written by his mother Johnnetta Bryant, the acapella performance shot on a smartphone moved many as Bryant sang, "I'm a young black man doing all that I can."