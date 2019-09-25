Latest Weather Blog
TV reporter: Unwanted on-air kiss made her uncomfortable
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky reporter says she felt uncomfortable and powerless when a stranger kissed her on the cheek during a live broadcast.
WAVE-TV news reporter Sara Rivest shared the video of the unwanted encounter Friday with the caption, "Hey mister, here's your 3 seconds of fame. How about you not touch me? Thanks!!"
Hey mister, here’s your 3 seconds of fame. How about you not touch me? Thanks!! pic.twitter.com/5O44fu4i7y— Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) September 20, 2019
The clip shows the man walking behind Rivest and pretending to smack her rear end. He later returns and kisses Rivest. News outlets report Rivest says she was shocked and laughed on air, but was disturbed. Rivest said on-air Monday that journalists, especially women, experience harassment far too often. Rivest says police consider the incident harassment and are trying to identify the man. She says she hopes someone tells the man this type of behavior isn't cute.
